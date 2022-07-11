Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) Shares Acquired by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,482 shares during the period. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF makes up about 9.2% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 99.05% of Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF worth $119,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA RBIN opened at $24.10 on Monday. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

