Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Natuzzi has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

