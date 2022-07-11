NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.81. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.59% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

