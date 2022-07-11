New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $13,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,459,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFE stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

