NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.73

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 263207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$180.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.27.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

