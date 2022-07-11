NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

TSE NFI opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.77. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.82.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$581.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 334,400 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,119,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,452,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,449,145.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 445,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,917.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

