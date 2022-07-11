NFTLootBox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,030.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for about $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00120716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

