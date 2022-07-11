NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NMI by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of NMI by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

