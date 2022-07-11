Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

