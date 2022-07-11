Nord Finance (NORD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $301,144.00

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $301,144.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00120981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

