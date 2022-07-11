Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.80 and last traded at $88.80. Approximately 680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 161,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nova by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

