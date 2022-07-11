O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Down 8.7%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 25,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,127,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in O-I Glass by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 350,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

