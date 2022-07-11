Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OBCI opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

