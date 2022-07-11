Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ OFED opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $121.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.61.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.
Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
