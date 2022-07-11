Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ OFED opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $121.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Oconee Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

