Oikos One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,703.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $416,739.49 and approximately $13,703.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00116766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016825 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

