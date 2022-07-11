Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) vs. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Critical Analysis

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 1,585.82 -$68.28 million ($4.79) -0.97 Novavax $1.15 billion 5.19 -$1.74 billion ($17.68) -4.31

Omega Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A -58.81% -36.39% Novavax -93.91% -572.54% -49.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Omega Therapeutics and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Novavax 1 2 5 0 2.50

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 314.87%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $164.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.45%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Novavax on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. It is also developing OTX-2002 to down-regulate c-Myc, an oncogene. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

