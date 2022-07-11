OMG Network Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $241.67 million and approximately $36.41 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00008577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00216995 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.