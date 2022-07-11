Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $115.39 million and $5.33 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,372.66 or 0.99998013 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,685,491 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

