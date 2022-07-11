Opium Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,297.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $699,527.49 and approximately $56,297.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00118097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033243 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.