Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $71.37. 56,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

