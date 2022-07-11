OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million.

Shares of TSE OGI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 69,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,090. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.93 million and a PE ratio of -11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.80.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.05.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

