Origin Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $93.52 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $93.52 million and $34.50 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,421.30 or 1.00015933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

