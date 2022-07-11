Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orkla ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

