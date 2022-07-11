OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 732.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 732.40 ($8.87).

OSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 755 ($9.14) to GBX 790 ($9.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.81) to GBX 790 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.87) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 479.20 ($5.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 638.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 505.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 531.03. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407 ($4.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.37).

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,098,934.37).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

