Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 261 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

