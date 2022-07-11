Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 702 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 528,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 128,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 103,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

