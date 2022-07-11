Pangolin Market Capitalization Tops $5.15 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $260,392.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00119106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033198 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,656,600 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

