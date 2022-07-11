Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.99

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 4482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.