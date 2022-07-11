Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$35.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.08.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at C$26,941,523. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,494,193.40. Insiders sold 48,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,445 over the last quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

