Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.23.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $185,510,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,353,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.