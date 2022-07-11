Pendle (PENDLE) Hits One Day Volume of $328,175.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $328,175.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00119531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

