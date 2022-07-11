PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $171.53. 60,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average of $168.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.78 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.