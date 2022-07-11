Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

T traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 216,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,536,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

