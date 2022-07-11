Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $149.09. 4,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

