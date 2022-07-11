Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

META stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.15. The company had a trading volume of 264,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,268,637. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $444.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average of $224.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

