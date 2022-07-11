Perennial Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.92. 30,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

