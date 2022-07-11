Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.58. 42,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average of $190.58.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

