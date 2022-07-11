Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 66,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,995. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

