Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PFGC opened at $47.45 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

