Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOOF opened at $16.01 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

