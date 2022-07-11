Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petra Diamonds currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

PDL stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.12) on Thursday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.68). The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The company has a market capitalization of £179.64 million and a P/E ratio of 272.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.72.

In other news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor acquired 13,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($17,631.39).

About Petra Diamonds (Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.