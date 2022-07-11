Phantasma (SOUL) 1-Day Volume Hits $304,221.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $304,221.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

