PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 390,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of PharmaCyte Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

