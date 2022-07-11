Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.17.

Several brokerages have commented on PLL. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PLL opened at $37.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $21,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

