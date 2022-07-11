Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $60.80

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.80, but opened at $58.17. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 172,625 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

