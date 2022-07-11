Piper Sandler Cuts Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target to $10.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GHL stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,828.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,644,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $570,342.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,211,627.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,946 shares of company stock worth $1,147,962 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

