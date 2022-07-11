Piper Sandler Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Prudential Financial by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

