PIXEL Market Capitalization Hits $619,402.99 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $619,402.99 and approximately $1,007.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,583.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00507484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00256589 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.