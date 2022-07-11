Playcent Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $337,444.72 and $28,052.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

