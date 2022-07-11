Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 185.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
PLRX traded up $10.03 on Monday, hitting $18.91. 953,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $683.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.16. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
