Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 185.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

PLRX traded up $10.03 on Monday, hitting $18.91. 953,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $683.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.16. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

